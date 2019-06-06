Texas Police investigate ‘Deer Burglar’

A Texas homeowner hides in a closet and calls 9-1-1 after sounds of shattered glass signal an intruder.

Body camera video shows the reported “burglary in progress” at this home in “Lufkin.”

When the officer arrived on scene, he finds a broken window and hears someone or something moving inside.

He calls for backup and informs the intruder that the house is “surrounded.”

Moments later, an entry team arrives and moves in through the broken window.

It didn’t take long to discover that the intruder was a deer!

An officer grabs a kitchen chair and tries to “wrangle” the doe out of the house.

Minutes later, the deer dodges out the door and the officers let out a “whoo-hoo” in relief.

No word yet on where the poor deer ended up but police say no animals or officers were injured except for minor cuts from the glass.