A police officer in Kilgore, Texas dispatched to a large party with large music takes his turn at showing off his mechanical bull riding skills.

A Texas police officer responding to a noise complaint quickly became the life of the party.

Officer Besser of the Kilgore Police Department was dispatched to a birthday celebration with loud music Saturday night in hopes of getting party-goers to quiet down.

Instead, Officer Besser found himself showing off his mechanical bull riding skills and making the birthday celebration memorable to say the least.