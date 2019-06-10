Teen pulled over for speeding, uses hot wings as excuse
In Canada, if you feel "the need to speed" and get caught don't offer up "wings and a prayer" as an excuse. They've already heard it.
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police chasing down a 16-year-old behind the wheel of a Chevy Camaro near Manitoba.
This photo showing the RCMP clocking the kid at 170 kilometers per hour, that's 105 miles per hour.
Police asked why he was driving so fast. His answer. He ate too many hot wings and was hurrying to find a bathroom.
The teen was fined $881 US dollars. Meaning in Manitoba, the teen is now out roughly 957 hot wings, based on a party order pricing for 150.
More Stories
-
A high school student in Vancouver, Washington was banned from his…
-
It's a bird... It's a plane... It's a flying cow! Storm sends massive…
-
One Missouri boy's formal confession to his mom is blowing up the…
Trending Stories
Latest News
-
-
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.