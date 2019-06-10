Teen pulled over for speeding, uses hot wings as excuse

In Canada, if you feel "the need to speed" and get caught don't offer up "wings and a prayer" as an excuse. They've already heard it.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police chasing down a 16-year-old behind the wheel of a Chevy Camaro near Manitoba.

This photo showing the RCMP clocking the kid at 170 kilometers per hour, that's 105 miles per hour.

Police asked why he was driving so fast. His answer. He ate too many hot wings and was hurrying to find a bathroom.

The teen was fined $881 US dollars. Meaning in Manitoba, the teen is now out roughly 957 hot wings, based on a party order pricing for 150.