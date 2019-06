Teen catches toddler who falls off a building

Security camera video shows a teen catching a toddler who fell from an Istanbul building

Harrowing security camera video shows a teenager catching a toddler after she fell from an Istanbul building.

Two-year-old Dora Muhammed, a Syrian national, fell from a second-floor open window last Thursday, according to Turkey’s private Demiroren News Agency (DHA.)

She was caught by an Algerian 17-year-old, Feuzi Zabaat, who worked nearby and noticed she was about to fall, said DHA.

DHA also said Dora’s father, Yusuf Muhammed, gave Zabaat a 200 Turkish Lira (35 US Dollars) reward for saving his daughter’s life.