Tail light ticket goes wrong in Oklahoma

A 65-year-old Oklahoma woman was tased and arrested after she refused to sign a traffic ticket before leading police on a short chase and then kicking the officer in the groin. The confrontation was captured on police body camera.

(CASHION POLICE DEPT.) – A 65-year-old woman was recently tased and arrested in Oklahoma after she refused to sign a traffic ticket for a broken tail light.

Body camera footage shows the incident unfolding in “Cashion County.”

You can see the officer trying to issue the 80-dollar ticket but the woman refuses to sign it.

That’s when the officer tells her she’s under arrest and orders her to get out of the car.

After a brief back-and-forth, the woman rolls up her window and takes off.

The officer gets in his patrol car and chases her until she pulls over into a nearby parking lot.

The officer approaches the woman with a gun and eventually pulls her out of the truck.

She resists the arrest and eventually kicks the officer in the groin.

He deploys his stun gun and places her in handcuffs.

The woman has reportedly been charged with a felony for assault on a police officer as well as a misdemeanor for resisting arrest.