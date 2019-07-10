Shopper gargles mouthwash and puts it back on the shelf

Blue Bell Ice Cream is no longer a tampering target. Now, it's Listerine. A Walmart customer posts a video of the customer gargling mouthwash and putting it back.

Blue Bell Ice Cream is no longer the only licking target.

Now, it’s Listerine.

Last week, a video of a woman licking a tub of Blue Bell Ice Cream and placing it back in the case went viral.

The incident sparking major backlash on the internet with authorities saying the customer could be arrested for consumer product tampering if she’s found.

Apparently, some people haven’t learned their lesson and a new kind of licking incident is taking social media by storm.

A shopper at a Walmart in San Jose, California posting this video on Twitter.

It shows a customer grabbing a bottle of blue Listerine, gargling the mouthwash, spitting it into the bottle and then putting it back on the shelf.

Listerine fans don’t have to worry, though.

The Twitter user later revealing pictures of a receipt for the mouthwash in question.