Seals copy human speech

Researchers at St. Andrews University in Scotland believe seals can accurately copy human speech.

The researchers found that gray seals can imitate human words and songs.

Here's a rendition of "twinkle, twinkle little star."

Three trained seals imitated a number of songs and words.

The researchers just released video of the seals.

Professors said the research gives them a better understanding of the evolution of vocal learning and language development.

They also said the seals could be a new model to study speech disorders since they could train their vocal tracts the same way as people.

