Seals copy human speech

Posted: Jun 24, 2019 06:32 AM CDT

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 06:32 AM CDT

Researchers at St. Andrews University in Scotland believe seals can accurately copy human speech.

The researchers found that gray seals can imitate human words and songs.

Here's a rendition of "twinkle, twinkle little star."

Three trained seals imitated a number of songs and words.

The researchers just released video of the seals.

Professors said the research gives them a better understanding of the evolution of vocal learning and language development.

They also said the seals could be a new model to study speech disorders since they could train their vocal tracts the same way as people.
 

