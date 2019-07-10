Rooftop Ride Ends With Mom’s Arrest

Breaking News
Illinois mother arrested while driving SUV with two children perched in an inflatable swimming pool on the vehicle's roof.

(WREX/NBC News)  An Illinois mother is facing charges after allowing her two young daughters to ride on top of her SUV in an inflatable swimming pool.

Dixon police say they received a call Tuesday from a concerned citizen about an Audi Q5 with kids inside of a pool while the pool was on top of the SUV.

Police quickly located the vehicle and arrested driver Jennifer Yeager.

Investigators say Yeager drove into town to inflate the pool at a friend’s house and had her two daughters ride inside of the empty pool to hold it down on the drive home.

