Robot shows off acrobatic skills

(CNN) — Move over Gabby Douglas!

This technological marvel is showing off some olympic-size skills.

Boston Dynamics named this robot– “Atlas.”

The robotics design company posted this video online of the AI doing its own gymnastic routine Tuesday.

In this video– you see the robot do a handstand… Roll around… And even do a jumping twist.

It finishes by proudly reaching its arms out toward the sky.

Boston Dynamics describes atlas as “the world’s most dynamic humanoid robot” with human-level agility.