Rescued pup gets nine pounds of matted fur removed

Nebraska Humane Society calls neglected dog covered in fur "the worst that we've ever seen"

(FOX NEWS) – A Nebraska pup getting a new lease on life and feeling a whole lot lighter.

“Ellie Mae” came to the Nebraska Humane Society as a pile of matted fur.

She couldn’t walk on her own and had to be brought in for help in a plastic bin.

Officials say she was found in the home of her owner, who had died, by those who were sent to clean up the house.

It’s not clear how long she had been left alone there before being discovered.

Vet staff got right to work, removing about nine pounds of fur from the eleven-pound dog.

She also got her nails trimmed which had grown about six inches in length.

She’s not yet up for adoption but the humane society says she is now “doing better than ever” and “seems like a whole new dog.”