Rare Penny Could Be Worth More Than $1Million

A penny is only worth one-cent, but not this one found in Massachusetts in 1947.

Less than 20 of the rare 1943 Lincoln Pennies were ever made and that was due to an error.

In 1943, during World War II, pennies were supposed to be made of steel because copper was needed for other uses.

Read about the 1943 copper penny from the United States Mint

But a handful of the coins were mistakenly pressed with copper and Don Lutes Junior discovered one of them in his change from his Massachusetts high school lunch back in 1947.

He kept it in his collection since then but passed away in September.

The penny is now up for auction and as of Thursday morning - the current bid is at $130,000.

The auction for the rare coin is slated to end on Thursday.

A similar penny sold for $1.7-million dollars in 2010.