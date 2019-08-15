Rare Nikes sold

A California man sells his rare pair of Nike "Waffle Racing Moon Shoes" for $50,000. There were only 10 original pairs made.

EUGENE, OR (NBC NEWS) – An old pair of Nike shoes is fetching big bucks for one California man.

These are the shoes.

A pair of Nike Waffle Racing Moon shoes made in 1972.

The soles were made with a waffle iron and the shoe was stitched with fishing line.

The Oregon based shoe company only made ten pairs.

This pair was given to Dave Russell at the 1972 Olympic trials in Eugene, Oregon.

Russell was 25 at the time and vying for a spot as a marathoner for Team USA.

A hotel chain that just so happened to be building a Nike-themed property in Eugene bought the shoes for $50,000 so they could be put on display in the hotel lobby.