Radar picks up flock of seagulls

A flock of seagulls lit up the radar in Minnesota.

The National Weather Service in Duluth said they were curious about what was lighting up their radar screen Tuesday morning since it was clear and sunny out.

When they looked into it, they found out it was a large group of seagulls flying south across Lake Superior.

The service said the density of the birds was only about three to six on screen at a time.

However, because of the way the radar works, they came across as large hail stones, lighting up the display even though they weren’t covering the whole sky.

