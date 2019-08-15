Raccoon found in Florida vending machine

An unusual item was found in a vending machine at a Florida high school --- It was a raccoon.

DELTONA, FL (VOLUSIA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE) – Was he a thief with tiny hands or was he available for vending?

We may never know why this raccoon was inside a vending machine but it does look like it was wearing a mask.

Somehow the raccoon managed to get itself trapped in the vending machine at Pine Ridge High School in Volusia County, Florida.

Luckily the cavalry came to the rescue.

A deputy, an animal control officer, and a employee of the high school were able to free the critter who scampered off.

No word on whether he had a snack.

Officials posted an image of the raccoon robber staring back at them from one of the shelves.