Raccoon found in Florida vending machine

DELTONA, FL (VOLUSIA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE) – Was he a thief with tiny hands or was he available for vending?
We may never know why this raccoon was inside a vending machine but it does look like it was wearing a mask.
Somehow the raccoon managed to get itself trapped in the vending machine at Pine Ridge High School in Volusia County, Florida.
Luckily the cavalry came to the rescue.
A deputy, an animal control officer, and a employee of the high school were able to free the critter who scampered off.
No word on whether he had a snack.
Officials posted an image of the raccoon robber staring back at them from one of the shelves.