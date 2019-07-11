Python swallows crocodile whole

A wildlife rescue department in Australia releasing pictures of a huge snake eating an entire freshwater croc larger than itself.

A terrifying scene out of Australia.

“GG wildlife rescue” posting these pictures showing a python swallowing a whole crocodile.

The croc may have been larger than the snake but wildlife crews say this python probably didn’t have any problems chowing down.

Adding, the snake’s mouth can stretch open extremely wide because of its separated lower jaw.

Animal experts say snakes have strong stomach enzymes which quickly break down what they eat something this python should be happy about considering it now has a slightly larger physique.