Postal worker hilariously hides customer’s package

A woman posted to Facebook showing how a ups worker actually tried to hide her Amazon package underneath the mat that read "please hide packages from husband."

(FOX NEWS) — One UPS employee in Texas takes delivery instructions very seriously.

A woman named Ebony Freeman is taking social media by storm after sharing this photo of her front door on Facebook.

It shows a packaged roll of astro turf stuffed underneath a doormat with the message “please hide packages from husband.”

According to freeman, the UPS driver must have left the package under the mat to follow the directions.

Many folks on the internet are applauding the postal worker’s sense of humor the post racking up more than 40,000 shares in less than one week.