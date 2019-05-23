Popeye spinach ice cream is here

Spinach ice cream is the new sweet treat here just in time for summer.

Van Leeuwen Ice Cream in New York City is behind the colorful creation.

They’re scooping up the green cream in honor of two events: Popeye the Sailor’s 90th birthday and the US Navy, Coast Guard and Marine Corps celebration of fleet week.

It’s the annual tradition where active military ships dock at New York City so the crews can explore and members of the public can go aboard the vessels.

Worried about the taste?

Ice cream shop employees say the spinach isn’t too strong adding, the coconut flavor of the vegan ice cream comes through.

The new limited edition item is only available through June second.