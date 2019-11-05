Police dept offers to weigh buyers’ drugs

The Mint Hill Police Department in North Carolina is warning people of untrustworthy drug dealers and is offering to weigh drugs in order to make sure it's the right amount.

(FOX NEWS) — Law enforcement in North Carolina are warning drug users of a new ongoing scam.

The Mint Hill Police Department says some dealers are deceiving their customers; taking to Facebook to post this picture of a bag of weed on top of an iPhone.

Officers say drug dealers are using the calculator app on their phones to trick customers into thinking it’s a scale.

Adding, shifty dealers can display a made up number they say is the weight of the drugs, and could be ripping people off.

The department getting some laughs though, urging the public to come in and have their drugs properly weighed if they believe they weren’t sold the correct amount.