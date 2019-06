10-month-old Talynn is pulled over by her police officer father in an adorable, pretend traffic stop.

A routine traffic stop takes a turn for the adorable.

This video released Tuesday is stealing hearts on the internet.

A police officer in central Florida was on his way home from work one day when he came across his 10-month-old daughter Talynn driving on the wrong side of the road in her stroller car.

Following protocol, the officer asks for his toddler’s license and registration but was only given a few giggles in return.

Luckily, little Talynn was let off with a warning.