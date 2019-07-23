Police catch a T-rex on the run on dashcam

British police spot a T-rex while patrolling their neighborhood.

Members of the Charles Cross police team spotted the 8-foot tall T-rex while on patrol near Royal William Yard.

Dashcam footage shows the costumed runner was going at a good pace.

Officers continued their pursuit while laughing hysterically.

With one officer saying “You wonder how they became extinct, don’t you?”

After the incident, the police tweeted, “we can confirm the do-you-thinkhe-saw-us is not extinct and they can run real fast!”