(NBC NEWS) – Now, just look at these heart-warming pictures of a squirrel smelling a yellow daisy.

Dutch photographer Dick Van Duijn says he was out snapping pictures of squirrels in a flower field in Austria when he captured the precious moment.

The 34-year old told NBC he took almost 500 pictures before capturing this exact moment when the squirrel leaned in, smelled the flower and even appeared to give it a hug.

“Afterwards he ate the flower,” said the photographer.