You could call it ‘daddy dress code’ — but without a doubt, a Florida father’s video addressing what his daughter wears in public is making the rounds.

It’s one of the latest viral videos, and it originated in Orlando.

WESH 2 News spoke to the father who used humor to make a parenting point.

The laughter started as soon as local father Jason Hilley walked into the room.

He was wearing “short shorts” in an effort to prove his point.

For more – http://bit.ly/31VWmw6