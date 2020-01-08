On Thin Ice: Minnesota Lake Rescues On The Rise

Recovery crews in Minnesota are keeping busy with poor ice conditions leading to sunken vehicles.

(KARE) Crews in Minnesota are busy with ice recoveries.

“This is nothing we’ve seen before,” says James Trantina of Burda’s Towing and Collins Brothers Towing. “Right now we’re from Central Minnesota to Baxter recovering vehicles.

Trantina says his crews have made more than 30 ice recoveries, already surpassing their season average.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says it’s also performing recoveries and has recently responded to several sunken vehicles, ice houses, and even tractors.

