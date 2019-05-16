Ohio students attempt to set world record for the biggest indoor bubble
MAYFIELD VILLAGE, Ohio -- Mayfield High School math and physics students made an attempt at history Wednesday with help from a local man.
The students on Wednesday attempted to break the Guinness Record for the largest indoor bubble in the world, with help from Mayfield resident and professional bubbleologist "Dr. U R Awesome."
Students used the Disc method to determine the total volume of their bubble. The size to beat is 19.8 meters cubed, according to the school.
For more - https://on.wkyc.com/2Q7bCkD
