Ohio students attempt to set world record for the biggest indoor bubble

Posted: May 16, 2019 06:41 AM CDT

Updated: May 16, 2019 06:41 AM CDT

MAYFIELD VILLAGE, Ohio -- Mayfield High School math and physics students made an attempt at history Wednesday with help from a local man.

The students on Wednesday attempted to break the Guinness Record for the largest indoor bubble in the world, with help from Mayfield resident and professional bubbleologist "Dr. U R Awesome."

Students used the Disc method to determine the total volume of their bubble. The size to beat is 19.8 meters cubed, according to the school.

