Officers Assist Stranded Disabled Citizen In Memphis

A trio of police officers going above and beyond the call of duty to help a man who fell out of his wheelchair in Tennessee.

Memphis officers Byers, Helbig, and Whitney heading to a call January 2nd to help a man seen laying on a sidewalk after a wheel on his wheelchair suddenly came loose and fell off.

After helping him up, they attempted to place the man inside their squad car to take him to his destination, but, he was unable to fit inside.

Officer Helbig then lifting the wheelchair for about a quarter of a mile while officer Byers and Whitney helped control traffic until they safely got the man to his destination.