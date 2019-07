A pint-sized gymnast pulls ahead in a friendly competition.

Caught on camera Tuesday a tiny gymnast wins a pull-up contest against a state trooper.

The officer stopping by the Hart Gymnastics Academy in North Carolina when the young athlete challenges him to put his strength to the test.

The two unlikely competitors go shoulder-to-shoulder in a tight race but after about a minute, the trooper tuckers out and the petite, yet powerful contestant comes out on top.