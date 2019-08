Newlyweds share their first dance with "Eva" the dog

(FOX NEWS) – It’s one of the most precious moments in a wedding, a couple’s first dance.

But one couple in Arlington, Virginia had a lot of room in their heart and allowed Eva, the family dog, to take part in their first dance.

The well behaved pup, dressed in a bow tie gets up on its hind legs and holds on to the couple as they move across the dance floor.

Eva eventually steps away and gives the couple some alone time on the dance floor.