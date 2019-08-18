Newborn baby found in Maryland woods

A man found a newborn baby in the woods in Maryland Friday evening.

by: NBC News

SILVER SPRING, MD (NBC NEWS) – A newborn baby has been discovered in the woods in Maryland.

A man out for a walk Friday evening in Silver Springs says he heard someone crying and then found the baby girl in a wooded area about ten-feet from a sidewalk.

He called 9-1-1.

The baby was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition.

The hospital reports she was born just a few hours before she was found.

Maryland has a safe haven law that allows parents to leave newborns at hospitals or police stations with no questions asked.

