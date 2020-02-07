New Jersey declares itself pizza capital of the world

Less than a month after declaring itself the "bagel capital of the world" New Jersey is giving itself another food superlative

(FOX NEWS) — New Jersey is claiming itself the pizza capital of the world.

The Garden State making this declaration Thursday in a controversial tweet from its verified account.

The message ending with a cheeky “get ready” almost foreshadowing the certain debate and outrage it would cause.

Remarks seem to be mixed with some proud Jersey residents sending their endorsements while out of staters, naturally, disagree.

This announcement comes just days before National Pizza Day on Sunday and less than a month after New Jersey’s claim to be “the bagel capital of the world”.

