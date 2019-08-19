New bicycle speed world record set

Briton Neil Campbell set a new Guinness men's world cycling speed record of 174.339 mph on Saturday in Elvington Airfield, North Yorkshire, England, UK.

ELVINGTON AIRFIELD, NORTH YORKSHIRE, ENGLAND (NBC NEWS) – Briton Neil Campbell set a new Guinness men’s world cycling speed record this Saturday.

Using a custom built bike fitted with a parachute and a Porsche Cayenne Pace Car, Campbell hit 174.3-miles-per-hour at Elvington Airfield in North Yorkshire, England.

He surpassed Fred Rompelberg’s record of a little more than 167 miles-per-hour set at The Bonneville Salt Flats in Utah in 1995.

Bonneville is where Campbell next has his sights set as he and his team aim to ride at a speed of 220 miles-per-hour next year.