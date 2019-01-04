Netflix binge saves family

You might have heard Netflix has had to encourage people to stop doing the Bird Box challenge, saying somebody's gonna get hurt blindfolding themselves like the characters in the Sandra Bullock movie.

Well in this case in New Castle, Delaware?

Netflix might well have saved a couple lives.

Damir Carter says, "I was supposed to fall asleep at ten but I stayed up and watched Netflix."

Against his mom's orders Tuesday night, Damir binge-watched The Flash on Netflix on his phone instead of going to bed when his mom did.

Carter says, "I was watching Netflix on my phone and then I heard a bunch of stuff breaking."

With dad at work, Netflix had kept Damir awake- he heard the fire start at an overburdened power strip in their trailer.

Carter says, "I saw smoke in my hallway and I saw the fire. I started yelling for my mom because she was asleep at the time."

Damir woke his mom up and got her out of their trailer just in time- she is very fortunate he had disobeyed her.

Angela Borden says, "If he was not awake I don't know the outcome. He didn't get grounded this time."