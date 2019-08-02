Mustached puppy will be up for adoption soon

DALLAS (FOX NEWS) – One adorable puppy mus-tache you a question will you adopt her?

Her name is Salvador Dolly and she is one of eleven puppies up for adoption.

The family of 12 is currently being fostered in Dallas, while receiving medical care but will be heading to New York City in late August or early September to be put up for adoption.

Until they find their forever homes, the animals will remain in foster care.

Hearts and Bones Rescue is a foster-based rescue with teams located in both Dallas and NYC.

Typically they rescue dogs from the Dallas area, where they will be fostered for a few weeks before being transported to New York, where the number of people wanting to adopt is exceptionally high.

If you wish to check out the puppies up for adoption or to donate, visit heartsandbonesrescue.com.