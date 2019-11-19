Must Watch: T-Rex nutcracker

Dance moms dress up in T-Rex costumes and surprise their ballerina daughters.

GREENVILLE, South Carolina (NBC NEWS) — In South Carolina, the elegance and the beauty of ballet mingling with something or some things from long ago.

The Greenville Ballet is busy preparing for its annual presentation of “the nutcracker.”

A group of young ballerinas rehearsed the Russian dance Monday night.

But halfway through some parents donned costumes of their own and danced. Sort of.

The inflatable t-rex costumes didn’t keep these parents from executing their expert dance moves.

They wanted to make the girls laugh and relax and from the looks of it, the plan worked!