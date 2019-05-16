MUST SEE: Window Washers Survive Terrifying Ride!

(KFOR) Emergency crews rescued two people trapped on a lift in downtown Oklahoma City Wednesday.
Crews responded to the Devon Tower around 7:45 a.m.
Two people, believed to be window washers, were on the lift when it became loose and started swinging out of control.
The lift did hit part of the building, breaking glass.
