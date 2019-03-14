Viral Videos

Mother Elephant Fans Her Sleeping Baby

By:

Posted: Mar 14, 2019 08:26 AM CDT

Updated: Mar 14, 2019 08:26 AM CDT

A mother elephant waves a tree branch over her sleeping infant to repel insects.

An adorable baby elephants sleeps peacefully with its mother watching catching up on some z's.

A baby elephant sleeps undisturbed by any mosquitoes or flies thanks to its mother fanning a tree branch over the baby's head with her trunk keeping any pests away.

The heartwarming moment was caught by a wildlife inspector who says the baby is just over one year old and the apple of its whole family's eyes. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News