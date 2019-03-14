Mother Elephant Fans Her Sleeping Baby

A mother elephant waves a tree branch over her sleeping infant to repel insects.

The heartwarming moment was caught by a wildlife inspector who says the baby is just over one year old and the apple of its whole family's eyes.