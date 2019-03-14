Mother Elephant Fans Her Sleeping Baby
A mother elephant waves a tree branch over her sleeping infant to repel insects.
An adorable baby elephants sleeps peacefully with its mother watching catching up on some z's.
A baby elephant sleeps undisturbed by any mosquitoes or flies thanks to its mother fanning a tree branch over the baby's head with her trunk keeping any pests away.
The heartwarming moment was caught by a wildlife inspector who says the baby is just over one year old and the apple of its whole family's eyes.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
