Most expensive US home price cut to $195 million

Mansion in opening credits of Beverly Hillbillies on market for cool $195 million

Winning a big lottery jackpot may not even be enough to afford the most expensive home for sale currently in America.

Even though the massive Bel Air property just took a 50 million dollar price cut.

The “Chartwell” isn’t just expensive — it is famous.

The estate was featured in the opening credits of the “Beverly Hillbillies” TV show in the 1960s.

The sprawling mansion and accompanying gardens boasts 11 bedrooms, an underground tunnel, and 75-foot pool.

All of that for just $195 million.

The “Chartwell” may not be the most expensive on the market for long.

A 500 million dollar property in Bel Air could be for sale soon.