Moose Wanders Into Alaskan Hospital

Posted: Jan 08, 2019 06:41 AM CST

Updated: Jan 08, 2019 06:41 AM CST

It's so cold in Alaska, even the moose are trying to get indoors.

An employee at the Alaska Regional Hospital in Anchorage capturing the comical moment on camera as a large moose made its way into the facility Monday.

The animal took this opportunity to chow down on some plants that were inside the building before making a grand exit.

The moose departed without any commotion and no injuries or damages to the building were reported.
 

