Moose Wanders Into Alaskan Hospital
It's so cold in Alaska, even the moose are trying to get indoors.
An employee at the Alaska Regional Hospital in Anchorage capturing the comical moment on camera as a large moose made its way into the facility Monday.
The animal took this opportunity to chow down on some plants that were inside the building before making a grand exit.
The moose departed without any commotion and no injuries or damages to the building were reported.
