Miniature Cowboys Compete In Mutton Bustin’ Night

At Colorado's National Western Stock Show about 50 kids, ages 5 to 6, tested their rodeo skills, seeing how long they could stay on a bucking sheep.

by: KUSA

Posted: / Updated:

(KUSA) Put some kids on an animal and tell ’em to hold on. What could possibly go wrong?

The National Western Stock Show is underway in Denver, Colorado. On Thursday, it was mutton bustin’ night. That’s where 50 kids, ages five to six, compete against each other to see how long they can hold onto a sheep.

One miniature cowboy stole the spotlight in his fist ever competition.

“I was like riding on the sheep; it was like holding onto a car at the top,” said Jackson Remington.

He’ll compete against the other winners of Thursday’s round next Tuesday night.

