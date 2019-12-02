Metal beam falls off Ferris Wheel while in use in Texas

A metal beam falls from a ferris wheel in La Marque, Texas... almost hitting people below.

LA MARQUE, Texas (NBC NEWS) — A metal beam falls from a Ferris wheel in La Marque, Texas.

A witness shot video of the metal, falling off the ride at the Magical Winter Lights Lantern Festival.

Witnesses say the beam was close to hitting a person walking next to the ride.

A spokesperson for the Festival says all passengers were safely removed from the ride and no injuries reported.

The Ferris wheel was immediately shut down following the incident.

Festival organizers are investigating.

