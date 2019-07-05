Man who pleaded guilty in baby’s death punched outside courtroom

An Indiana man who pleaded guilty in the death of his infant son had to face more than the possibility of jail time Wednesday.

23-year-old Kwin Boes was sentenced for murdering his three-month-old son Parker.

After the sentencing, Boes was punched in the face by the boy’s uncle, Jeremiah Hartley.

The altercation left Boes bloody, and Hartley was detained.

Boes could have faced up to 40 years in prison.

But took a plea deal giving him 20 years plus five years probation.

Hartley was arrested and charged with contempt and misdemeanor battery and will serve just under six months in jail.

Officials say baby Parker died from blunt force trauma.