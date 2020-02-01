Man ran over by deer at McDonald’s parking lot in North Carolina

Dramatic video showing the moments when the man was knocked over by the animal as he walks to his vehicle inside the lot.

(FOX NEWS) — A trip to McDonald’s turned into a potentially dangerous situation for a family in North Carolina.

Ken Worthy was walking to his car after visiting McDonald’s with his wife and child in Locust, North Carolina.

In the blink of an eye – surveillance video captured the moments when a deer came out of nowhere and struck Worthy.

The fast moving animal dropped him immediately to the ground.

Worthy did not sustain any injuries from the ordeal but described the situation as “absolutely nuts.”

The eye popping video has gone viral with more than 80,000 views on Facebook.