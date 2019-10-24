Man carves incredibly realistic Iron Man into pumpkin

This time lapse video shows the incredible process one man goes through to create an incredibly realistic looking Iron Man pumpkin.

(FOX NEWS) — One pumpkin carver is upping the jack-o-lantern game.

Andy Manoloff taking to youtube to post this time-lapse showcasing him slicing and dicing a Halloween work of art.

What started off as an intricate outline on a simple pumpkin turned into a one of a kind illuminated masterpiece.

Watch as Manoloff carves out Tony Stark, the infamous super hero Iron Man.

This sped-up clip shows each step of the intricate process.

Manoloff also posted a note with the video wishing everyone a happy Halloween.