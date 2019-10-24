Man carves incredibly realistic Iron Man into pumpkin

(FOX NEWS) — One pumpkin carver is upping the jack-o-lantern game.
Andy Manoloff taking to youtube to post this time-lapse showcasing him slicing and dicing a Halloween work of art.
What started off as an intricate outline on a simple pumpkin turned into a one of a kind illuminated masterpiece.
Watch as Manoloff carves out Tony Stark, the infamous super hero Iron Man.
This sped-up clip shows each step of the intricate process.
Manoloff also posted a note with the video wishing everyone a happy Halloween.