One bride told her maid of honor she could "wear anything" to the wedding - the maid of honor showed up in a t-rex costume.

(FOX NEWS) – One maid of honor taking a flexible dress code to a whole new level proving love isn’t extinct.

Christina Meador was chosen to serve as her sister’s maid of honor.

The Nebraska woman says the bridal party was told they could wear what they wanted on the big day.

While other bridesmaids donned dresses.

Meador went dino.

Choosing to dress up in a t-rex costume.

The daring outfit now going viral on social media.

Her Facebook post has more than 36,000 shares.