Loose tire rolls down New Jersey highway

Driver captures moment tire rolls down a highway in New Jersey, jumps a median and hits a car on the road

A frightening scene out of New Jersey.

Cameras capture a loose tire rolling down a busy highway moments before it jumps a median and hits a car.

The wild scene happening on Route 440 in Edison earlier this week.

Video shows how dangerously close the tire comes to the people filming this video.

It then jumps a median, rolling along the edge several times, before it falls into the opposite lane and clips a car and hits a black jeep.

The driver of that jeep was a Piscataway police officer.

He was not hurt and neither were his wife and kids inside the car thatgot clipped.

New Jersey State Police are now investigating where the tire came from.