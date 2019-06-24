Little boy writes letter to police applying for job



He might not have a resume yet but one young boy with the dream of becoming a police officer is taking matters into his own hands.

Seven-year-old Harcharan from Cambridge, England wants nothing more than to be a crime fighter.

The pint-sized lad writing to the Sawston Police Station expressing his interest in applying for a spot on the force citing his desire to stop diamond heists and bank robberies.

What are his qualifications - you may ask?

Harcharan says he has good eyesight, can dodge objects, and jump from high places.

He even mentions his excellent stealth and guarding abilities.

The police department posting the letter to Facebook saying they're definitely persuaded.