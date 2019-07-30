Lion spooks child at New Orleans Zoo

One of the new lions at the Audubon Zoo in New Orleans tried to spook a young boy over the weekend.

The surreal moment was captured on video.

A child was sitting in front of the exhibit, facing away from the glass, and did not see the lion approaching him.

Once the boy turned around, the lion pounced and began pawing at the window.

A baby is then placed next to the window, and the lion continues to paw away!