Lightning strikes car windshield

Lightning strikes a parked BMW in Oregon, busting through the windshield and causing it to catch fire.

(FOX NEWS) – A bolt of lightning shatters a car windshield in Bend, Oregon.

This picture shows the front of the parked BMW just hours after lightning struck the vehicle and ignited a small fire.

The Bend Fire Department says the bolt entered through the front windshield shattering both the window and the car’s dashboard.

The electrical charge then causing an airbag to go off and immediately burst into flames.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze before it could spread to a house about three feet away.

No one was in the vehicle at the time of the fire.