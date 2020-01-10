Lawmaker introduces ‘My smoking hot wife’ to legislature

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KTVI) – The opening day of the legislative session in Missouri is full of pomp and circumstance.

Unanimous resolutions are passed.

The Bill of Rights to the U.S. Constitution is read.

Lawmakers are given time on the floor to recognize special guests in the audience.

State Representative Scott Cupps, a Republican from Shell Knob in Barry County, was sworn in along with 10 other freshman lawmakers Wednesday.

Cupps added some levity to the proceedings when he made his audience introductions.

“I would like to introduce some very special folks to me. First of all, my smoking hot wife. My wife Kim, who joked around about Barry County coming to the Capitol,” he said to laughs from those in attendance, before also introducing his parents, grandmother, and his wife’s grandparents.

