‘Largest hot dog’ Guinness World Record attempt

Feltman's of Coney Island grills a 66 pound hot dog in an attempt to create a new Guinness world record for 'largest hot dog.'

Setting a flame to one of America’s great icons. The hot dog. One company trying to set a new record.

Hot dog brand Feltman’s of coney island, new york, going for a Guinness World-Record “largest hot dog” Wednesday by grilling a massive 5-foot-long, 100-percent beef hot dog.

The hot dog cooked for two hours before it was weighed at 66 pounds, slathered with mustard and sauerkraut and joyfully devoured by fans.

“Largest” most likely is by weight in this case.

The longest hot dog?

669 feet, set in Paraguay in 2011.

On june 26, 1867, Charles Feltman introduced the first hot dog to the world.