Police officers in Independence, Missouri take a break between calls to face off with local kids in some sledding races.

(FOX NEWS) — Just another snowy day on the job for these Missouri police officers.

Independence, Missouri police officers use the time in-between calls to take part in some winter weather fun.

Cops and kids mount their sleds and slide off on their stomachs racing to see who is the fastest sledder.

The department posting a video of the races to its Facebook page adding a quote from one officer saying “every time we raced, these kids beat us.”

